Eco Wave Power Global's Earnings: A Preview

Eco Wave Power Global WAVE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-08-14. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Eco Wave Power Global will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.13.

Anticipation surrounds Eco Wave Power Global's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.10 in the last quarter, leading to a 3.02% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Eco Wave Power Global's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.11 -0.010 EPS Actual -0.01 -0.015 -0.012 -0.01 Price Change % 3.0% 0.0% 9.0% -4.0%

Tracking Eco Wave Power Global's Stock Performance

Shares of Eco Wave Power Global were trading at $7.635 as of August 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 116.11%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.