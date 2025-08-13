Earnings Outlook For Flexible Solutions Intl

Flexible Solutions Intl FSI is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-08-14. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Flexible Solutions Intl to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06.

The announcement from Flexible Solutions Intl is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.09 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.23% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Flexible Solutions Intl's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.07 0.05 0.06 0.07 EPS Actual -0.02 0.05 0.05 0.10 Price Change % -0.0% 1.0% 1.0% 24.0%

Flexible Solutions Intl Share Price Analysis

Shares of Flexible Solutions Intl were trading at $6.95 as of August 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 186.18%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

