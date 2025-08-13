Exploring Siyata Mobile's Earnings Expectations

Siyata Mobile SYTA is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-08-14. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Siyata Mobile will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-2.22.

The announcement from Siyata Mobile is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Here's a look at Siyata Mobile's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -6.99 -18.1 -430.2 EPS Actual -2.35 -18.55 -4 -478.9 Price Change % 75.0% -1.0% -1.0% -16.0%

Siyata Mobile Share Price Analysis

Shares of Siyata Mobile were trading at $3.32 as of August 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 85.94%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Siyata Mobile visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.