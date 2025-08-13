A Preview Of Bionano Genomics's Earnings

Bionano Genomics BNGO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-08-14. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Bionano Genomics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-2.87.

The announcement from Bionano Genomics is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $2.34, leading to a 5.08% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Bionano Genomics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -3.49 -6 -12.6 -25.2 EPS Actual -1.15 -12.22 -31.2 -14.4 Price Change % 5.0% 11.0% -8.0% -7.000000000000001%

Performance of Bionano Genomics Shares

Shares of Bionano Genomics were trading at $3.08 as of August 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 89.47%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Bionano Genomics

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Bionano Genomics.

Analysts have given Bionano Genomics a total of 1 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $8.0, indicating a potential 159.74% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Rapid Micro Biosystems, MaxCyte and Quanterix, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Rapid Micro Biosystems, with an average 1-year price target of $8.0, suggesting a potential 159.74% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for MaxCyte, with an average 1-year price target of $6.0, suggesting a potential 94.81% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Quanterix, with an average 1-year price target of $5.0, suggesting a potential 62.34% upside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Rapid Micro Biosystems, MaxCyte and Quanterix are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Bionano Genomics Buy -26.37% $2.94M -7.42% Rapid Micro Biosystems Buy 28.41% $404K -15.99% MaxCyte Outperform -18.43% $6.99M -6.33% Quanterix Neutral -28.34% $11.28M -9.86%

Key Takeaway:

Bionano Genomics ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also has the lowest Gross Profit and Return on Equity. Overall, Bionano Genomics lags behind its peers in key financial metrics.

Unveiling the Story Behind Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. It is engaged in the development and marketing of the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes. Geographically, it operates in the Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific, of which the EMEA region generates the majority of its revenue. It generates product revenue from sales of its OGM and Ionic Purification systems and consumables, which include its instruments and their VIA software.

A Deep Dive into Bionano Genomics's Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Bionano Genomics's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -26.37% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Bionano Genomics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -48.04%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bionano Genomics's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -7.42% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bionano Genomics's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -4.0% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.38.

