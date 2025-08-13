A Peek at FitLife Brands's Future Earnings

FitLife Brands FTLF is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-08-14. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that FitLife Brands will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18.

The announcement from FitLife Brands is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.09, leading to a 5.67% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at FitLife Brands's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.29 0.23 0.25 EPS Actual 0.20 0.21 0.22 0.27 Price Change % -6.0% -3.0% -9.0% 3.0%

Performance of FitLife Brands Shares

Shares of FitLife Brands were trading at $16.78 as of August 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 7.44%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

