A Look at Duos Technologies Group's Upcoming Earnings Report

Duos Technologies Group DUOT is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-08-14. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Duos Technologies Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.22.

Investors in Duos Technologies Group are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.00, leading to a 9.35% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Duos Technologies Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.18 -0.29 -0.25 -0.33 EPS Actual -0.18 -0.41 -0.23 -0.43 Price Change % 9.0% -7.000000000000001% 13.0% -3.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Duos Technologies Group were trading at $6.26 as of August 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 156.15%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Duos Technologies Group

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Duos Technologies Group.

The consensus rating for Duos Technologies Group is Buy, based on 1 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $11.0, there's a potential 75.72% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Silvaco Group, Alarum Technologies and Intrusion, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Silvaco Group, with an average 1-year price target of $12.0, suggesting a potential 91.69% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Alarum Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $15.0, suggesting a potential 139.62% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Intrusion, with an average 1-year price target of $6.75, suggesting a potential 7.83% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Silvaco Group, Alarum Technologies and Intrusion, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Duos Technologies Group Buy 362.53% $1.31M -56.11% Silvaco Group Buy -19.47% $8.54M -11.53% Alarum Technologies Buy -14.84% $4.82M 1.51% Intrusion Buy 56.94% $1.34M -26.52%

Key Takeaway:

Duos Technologies Group ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, while it ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity among its peers.

Get to Know Duos Technologies Group Better

Duos Technologies Group Inc operating under its brand name duostech, designs, develops, deploys and operates intelligent technology solutions supporting rail, logistics and intermodal businesses that streamline operations, improve safety and reduce costs. The company's main offering, the Railcar Inspection Portal (RIP), provides both freight and transit railroad customers and select government agencies the ability to conduct fully automated railcar inspections of trains that are moving at full speed. It has also developed the Automated Logistics Information System (ALIS) which automates gatehouse operations where transport trucks enter and exit large logistics and intermodal facilities. Its segments are Rail, Commercial, Governments, Banking and AI.

Breaking Down Duos Technologies Group's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Duos Technologies Group's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 362.53% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Duos Technologies Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -41.99%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Duos Technologies Group's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -56.11%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Duos Technologies Group's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -6.02%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, Duos Technologies Group faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

