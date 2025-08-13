Insights into SWK Holdings's Upcoming Earnings

SWK Holdings SWKH is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-08-14. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that SWK Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18.

SWK Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.37, leading to a 1.86% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at SWK Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.29 0.94 0.52 0.36 EPS Actual 0.66 0.54 0.33 0.47 Price Change % 2.0% 7.000000000000001% -1.0% 2.0%

Performance of SWK Holdings Shares

Shares of SWK Holdings were trading at $14.73 as of August 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 12.84%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on SWK Holdings

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on SWK Holdings.

A total of 1 analyst ratings have been received for SWK Holdings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $18.0, suggesting a potential 22.2% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and SWK Holdings, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for and SWK Holdings, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity SWK Holdings Buy 4.15% $11.07M 1.56%

Key Takeaway:

SWK Holdings ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers, with a growth rate of 4.15%. In terms of Gross Profit, SWK Holdings is also at the bottom with a value of $11.07M. Additionally, SWK Holdings has the lowest Return on Equity at 1.56% compared to its peers.

Discovering SWK Holdings: A Closer Look

SWK Holdings Corp is a healthcare capital provider. The company offers financing solutions to various life science companies, institutions, and inventors. It involves monetizing cash flow streams derived from commercial-stage products and related intellectual property through royalty purchases and financings, as well as through the creation of synthetic revenue interests in commercialized products. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, it also provides non-discretionary investment advisory services to institutional clients. The company's operating segments are Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development Services. It generates maximum revenue from the Finance Receivables segment.

Understanding the Numbers: SWK Holdings's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: SWK Holdings's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.15%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 38.36%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): SWK Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.56%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): SWK Holdings's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.37% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, SWK Holdings adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

