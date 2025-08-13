Exploring BK Technologies's Earnings Expectations

BK Technologies BKTI is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-08-14. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect BK Technologies to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61.

The announcement from BK Technologies is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.24, leading to a 9.84% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at BK Technologies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.44 0.35 EPS Actual 0.68 0.61 0.71 0.55 Price Change % 10.0% 12.0% 0.0% 6.0%

BK Technologies Share Price Analysis

Shares of BK Technologies were trading at $41.71 as of August 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 156.6%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

