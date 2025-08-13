What's Next: ClearSign Technologies's Earnings Preview

ClearSign Technologies CLIR is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-08-14. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect ClearSign Technologies to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.04.

ClearSign Technologies bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.01, leading to a 12.0% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at ClearSign Technologies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.03 -0.03 -0.04 EPS Actual -0.04 -0.02 -0.02 -0.04 Price Change % -12.0% -16.0% -7.000000000000001% -2.0%

Performance of ClearSign Technologies Shares

Shares of ClearSign Technologies were trading at $0.5301 as of August 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 23.24%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for ClearSign Technologies visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.