August 13, 2025 11:03 AM 1 min read

Edible Garden AG's Earnings: A Preview

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Edible Garden AG EDBL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-08-14. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Edible Garden AG will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.74.

Investors in Edible Garden AG are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.56, which was followed by a 0.51% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Edible Garden AG's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate -3.03 -9 -10.75
EPS Actual -2.47 -10.34 -16.25 -30.25
Price Change % -1.0% 9.0% -0.0% -1.0%

Performance of Edible Garden AG Shares

Shares of Edible Garden AG were trading at $2.33 as of August 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 92.71%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Edible Garden AG visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

EDBL Logo
EDBLEdible Garden AG Inc
$2.350.85%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
2.84
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
72.79
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved