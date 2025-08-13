Exploring Welltower's Earnings Expectations

Welltower WELL will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-07-28. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Welltower to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49.

Investors in Welltower are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.05, leading to a 1.63% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Welltower's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.49 1.15 1.12 1.04 1.01 EPS Actual 1.28 1.20 1.13 1.11 1.05 Price Change % 5.0% 2.0% 2.0% 5.0% 1.0%

Welltower Share Price Analysis

Shares of Welltower were trading at $164.79 as of August 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 40.01%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Welltower

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Welltower.

A total of 3 analyst ratings have been received for Welltower, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $174.0, suggesting a potential 5.59% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Ventas, Alexandria Real Estate and Healthpeak Properties, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Ventas, with an average 1-year price target of $72.0, suggesting a potential 56.31% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Alexandria Real Estate, with an average 1-year price target of $96.5, suggesting a potential 41.44% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Healthpeak Properties, with an average 1-year price target of $20.0, suggesting a potential 87.86% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Ventas, Alexandria Real Estate and Healthpeak Properties, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Welltower Outperform 40.35% $1.00B 0.86% Ventas Neutral 18.31% $594.00M 0.59% Alexandria Real Estate Neutral -2.37% $512.85M -0.63% Healthpeak Properties Neutral -0.17% $418.17M 0.39%

Key Takeaway:

Welltower ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It also leads in Gross Profit. However, it has the lowest Return on Equity. Overall, Welltower is positioned favorably compared to its peers in terms of financial performance.

Get to Know Welltower Better

Welltower owns a diversified healthcare portfolio of 2,336 in-place properties spread across the senior housing, medical office, and skilled nursing/postacute care sectors. The portfolio includes over 100 properties in Canada and the United Kingdom as the company looks for additional investment opportunities in countries with mature healthcare systems that operate similarly to that of the United States.

Financial Milestones: Welltower's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Welltower's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 40.35%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Welltower's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.0%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Welltower's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.86% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Welltower's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.55% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Welltower's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.48, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

