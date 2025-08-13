Insights into Gorilla Technology Gr's Upcoming Earnings

Gorilla Technology Gr GRRR is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-08-14. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Gorilla Technology Gr will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13.

Gorilla Technology Gr bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Here's a look at Gorilla Technology Gr's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 FY 2024 H1 2024 EPS Estimate EPS Actual 0.23 2.02 0.15 Price Change % 2.0% -15.0% -4.0%

Gorilla Technology Gr Share Price Analysis

Shares of Gorilla Technology Gr were trading at $17.33 as of August 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 578.3%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

