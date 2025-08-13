What to Expect from Nutex Health's Earnings

Nutex Health NUTX will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-08-14. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Nutex Health to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-5.43.

The market awaits Nutex Health's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $1.34, leading to a 26.1% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Nutex Health's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 3.90 -0.12 -0.24 -0.02 EPS Actual 2.56 11.12 -1.72 -0.07 Price Change % 26.0% 52.0% 9.0% 28.000000000000004%

Performance of Nutex Health Shares

Shares of Nutex Health were trading at $96.12 as of August 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 693.26%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Nutex Health

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Nutex Health.

The consensus rating for Nutex Health is Buy, based on 2 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $262.5, there's a potential 173.1% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Castle Biosciences, Fulgent Genetics and Cross Country Healthcare, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Castle Biosciences, with an average 1-year price target of $40.0, suggesting a potential 58.39% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Fulgent Genetics, with an average 1-year price target of $25.5, suggesting a potential 73.47% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Cross Country Healthcare, with an average 1-year price target of $18.61, suggesting a potential 80.64% downside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Castle Biosciences, Fulgent Genetics and Cross Country Healthcare, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Nutex Health Buy 213.98% $118.34M 8.52% Castle Biosciences Outperform -0.94% $68.56M 1.01% Fulgent Genetics Buy 15.17% $34.44M -1.69% Cross Country Healthcare Neutral -19.34% $56.00M -1.60%

Key Takeaway:

Nutex Health ranks highest in revenue growth among its peers. It also leads in gross profit margin. However, it has the lowest return on equity compared to its peers.

About Nutex Health

Nutex Health Inc is healthcare services and operations company with 20 hospital facilities in eight states (hospital division), and a primary care-centric, risk-bearing population health management division. The hospital division implements and operates healthcare models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments (HOPDs). The population health management division owns and operates provider networks such as independent physician associations (IPAs) and offers a cloud-based proprietary technology platform to IPAs that aggregates clinical and claims data across multiple settings, information systems and sources to create a holistic view of patients and providers.

Financial Insights: Nutex Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Nutex Health's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 213.98%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Nutex Health's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 6.91%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Nutex Health's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.52%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Nutex Health's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.07%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.73, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

