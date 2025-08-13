Innovative Solns Earnings Preview

Innovative Solns ISSC is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-08-14. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Innovative Solns will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16.

Investors in Innovative Solns are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.18, which was followed by a 33.2% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Innovative Solns's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.12 0.15 EPS Actual 0.30 0.04 0.18 0.11 Price Change % 33.0% -19.0% 9.0% 10.0%

Performance of Innovative Solns Shares

Shares of Innovative Solns were trading at $19.48 as of August 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 185.52%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

