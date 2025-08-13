Uncovering Potential: Quantum Computing's Earnings Preview

Quantum Computing QUBT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-08-14. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Quantum Computing will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.06.

The market awaits Quantum Computing's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Here's a look at Quantum Computing's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.05 -0.08 EPS Actual 0.11 -0.47 -0.06 -0.06 Price Change % 39.0% 0.0% 25.0% 1.0%

Market Performance of Quantum Computing's Stock

Shares of Quantum Computing were trading at $16.6 as of August 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 2598.33%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Quantum Computing

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Quantum Computing.

Analysts have provided Quantum Computing with 2 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $18.5, suggesting a potential 11.45% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Diebold Nixdorf, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Diebold Nixdorf, with an average 1-year price target of $70.0, suggesting a potential 321.69% upside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for and Diebold Nixdorf, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Quantum Computing Buy 44.44% $13K 10.35% Diebold Nixdorf Outperform -2.61% $234M 1.17%

Key Takeaway:

Quantum Computing ranks higher in Revenue Growth compared to its peers. It also outperforms in Gross Profit. However, it lags behind in Return on Equity. Overall, Quantum Computing is positioned in the middle among its peers based on the provided metrics.

About Quantum Computing

Quantum Computing Inc is an integrated photonics and quantum optics technology company that provides accessible and affordable quantum machines to the world today. Its products are designed to operate at room temperature and low power at an affordable cost. The Company's portfolio of core technologies and products offer capabilities in the areas of high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity, as well as remote sensing applications.

Financial Insights: Quantum Computing

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Quantum Computing displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 44.44%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Quantum Computing's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 43543.59%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Quantum Computing's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.35% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Quantum Computing's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.57%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.0.

