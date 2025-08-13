Earnings Outlook For Globant

Globant GLOB is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-08-14. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Globant will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.38.

Globant bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 23.61% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Globant's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.58 1.74 1.63 1.50 EPS Actual 1.50 1.75 1.63 1.51 Price Change % -24.0% -28.000000000000004% -11.0% 5.0%

Tracking Globant's Stock Performance

Shares of Globant were trading at $75.89 as of August 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 60.75%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Globant

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Globant.

The consensus rating for Globant is Neutral, derived from 10 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $117.3 implies a potential 54.57% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of DXC Technology, ASGN and BigBear.ai Hldgs, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for DXC Technology, with an average 1-year price target of $16.67, suggesting a potential 78.03% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for ASGN, with an average 1-year price target of $49.0, suggesting a potential 35.43% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for BigBear.ai Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $8.5, suggesting a potential 88.8% downside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for DXC Technology, ASGN and BigBear.ai Hldgs, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Globant Neutral 7.01% $213.23M 1.53% DXC Technology Neutral -2.38% $771M 0.50% ASGN Neutral -1.36% $293.30M 1.62% BigBear.ai Hldgs Buy -18.38% $8.11M -98.47%

Key Takeaway:

Globant ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Consensus and Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Globant

Globant is a next-generation IT services company that primarily assists clients with their digital transformation efforts by creating customized software for them. The company was founded in 2003 in Argentina but is currently headquartered in Luxembourg and primarily serves clients in the US and Latin America. Globant's client base is relatively concentrated in the media and entertainment and financial services industries.

Financial Insights: Globant

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Globant's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 7.01%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Globant's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.01%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.53%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Globant's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.96%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.2, Globant adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

