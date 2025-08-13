August 13, 2025 10:01 AM 1 min read

Insights into Applied Industrial's Upcoming Earnings

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Applied Industrial AIT will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-08-14. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Applied Industrial to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.60.

Anticipation surrounds Applied Industrial's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.16, which was followed by a 0.56% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Applied Industrial's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024
EPS Estimate 2.41 2.21 2.25 2.51
EPS Actual 2.57 2.39 2.36 2.64
Price Change % -1.0% 4.0% -0.0% 1.0%

Market Performance of Applied Industrial's Stock

Shares of Applied Industrial were trading at $270.68 as of August 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 35.56%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Applied Industrial visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AIT Logo
AITApplied Industrial Technologies Inc
$271.170.18%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
73.76
Growth
67.94
Quality
69.48
Value
48.68
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved