Insights into Applied Industrial's Upcoming Earnings

Applied Industrial AIT will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-08-14. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Applied Industrial to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.60.

Anticipation surrounds Applied Industrial's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.16, which was followed by a 0.56% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Applied Industrial's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 2.41 2.21 2.25 2.51 EPS Actual 2.57 2.39 2.36 2.64 Price Change % -1.0% 4.0% -0.0% 1.0%

Market Performance of Applied Industrial's Stock

Shares of Applied Industrial were trading at $270.68 as of August 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 35.56%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

