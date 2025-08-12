Insights Ahead: European Wax Center's Quarterly Earnings

European Wax Center EWCZ will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-08-13. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate European Wax Center to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16.

The market awaits European Wax Center's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.08, leading to a 14.35% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at European Wax Center's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.050 0.06 0.06 0.08 EPS Actual 0.128 0.18 0.08 0.15 Price Change % 14.000000000000002% -1.0% -4.0% 12.0%

Market Performance of European Wax Center's Stock

Shares of European Wax Center were trading at $4.2 as of August 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 12.85%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

