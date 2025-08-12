Earnings Preview For ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs PRPH is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-08-13. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that ProPhase Labs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.15.

ProPhase Labs bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.05 in the last quarter, leading to a 12.42% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at ProPhase Labs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.18 -1.27 0.04 -0.24 EPS Actual -0.13 -1.59 -0.35 -0.33 Price Change % -12.0% -0.0% -2.0% -10.0%

Market Performance of ProPhase Labs's Stock

Shares of ProPhase Labs were trading at $0.2817 as of August 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 85.7%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.