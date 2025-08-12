A Preview Of Local Bounti's Earnings

Local Bounti LOCL is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-08-13. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Local Bounti will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.95.

The announcement from Local Bounti is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $3.01, leading to a 1.2% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Local Bounti's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -1.31 -3.89 -2.78 -2.32 EPS Actual -4.32 -4.21 -4.01 -3 Price Change % -1.0% -6.0% -3.0% -8.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Local Bounti were trading at $2.5401 as of August 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 6.3%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Local Bounti visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.