A Look Ahead: LiqTech Intl's Earnings Forecast

LiqTech Intl LIQT will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-08-13. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate LiqTech Intl to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.21.

Investors in LiqTech Intl are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 4.67% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at LiqTech Intl's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.18 -0.37 -0.28 -0.31 EPS Actual -0.25 -0.39 -0.49 -0.36 Price Change % 5.0% 5.0% -9.0% 13.0%

LiqTech Intl Share Price Analysis

Shares of LiqTech Intl were trading at $1.94 as of August 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 14.72%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on LiqTech Intl

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding LiqTech Intl.

LiqTech Intl has received a total of 1 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $3.6, the consensus suggests a potential 89.47% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Nephros, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Nephros, with an average 1-year price target of $6.0, suggesting a potential 215.79% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for and Nephros, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity LiqTech International Buy 9.02% $125.06K -14.83% Nephros Buy 35.89% $2.79M 2.51%

Key Takeaway:

LiqTech Intl ranks higher than its peers in Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, indicating stronger performance in these areas. However, it lags behind in Return on Equity. Overall, LiqTech Intl is positioned in the middle compared to its peers based on the provided metrics.

Get to Know LiqTech Intl Better

LiqTech International Inc is a clean technology company which provides technology for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company is engaged in three businesses that are diesel particulate filters (DPF) for the control of soot from diesel engines, turnkey ceramic membranes systems, and complete water treatment plants. The company's product portfolio consists of ceramic silicon membranes for liquid filtration, diesel particulate filters, and kiln furniture. Its operating segment includes Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

Financial Insights: LiqTech Intl

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: LiqTech Intl's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 9.02%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: LiqTech Intl's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -50.92%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -14.83%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): LiqTech Intl's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.24%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: LiqTech Intl's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.86, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

