Preview: Allurion Technologies's Earnings

Allurion Technologies ALUR will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-08-13. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.
Analysts anticipate Allurion Technologies to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.79.
Anticipation surrounds Allurion Technologies's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.
New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.
Earnings Track Record
During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $1.81, leading to a 1.71% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.
Here's a look at Allurion Technologies's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-1.57
|-5
|-4.5
|-6
|EPS Actual
|0.24
|-7.95
|-3.5
|-1.25
|Price Change %
|-2.0%
|3.0%
|-24.0%
|-11.0%
Tracking Allurion Technologies's Stock Performance
Shares of Allurion Technologies were trading at $2.61 as of August 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 84.8%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.
To track all earnings releases for Allurion Technologies visit their earnings calendar on our site.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.