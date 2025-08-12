August 12, 2025 3:02 PM 1 min read

Vaxart's Earnings: A Preview

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Vaxart VXRT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-08-13. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Vaxart will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.10.

The announcement from Vaxart is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.00 in the last quarter, leading to a 3.73% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Vaxart's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate -0.07 -0.11 -0.10 -0.03
EPS Actual -0.07 -0.04 -0.06 -0.09
Price Change % -4.0% -9.0% -12.0% -8.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Vaxart were trading at $0.32 as of August 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 38.04%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Vaxart visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

VXRT Logo
VXRTVaxart Inc
$0.366514.5%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
N/A
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved