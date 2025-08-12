Examining the Future: Icecure Medical's Earnings Outlook

Icecure Medical ICCM is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-08-13. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Icecure Medical will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.06.

Anticipation surrounds Icecure Medical's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.02, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Icecure Medical's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.08 -0.07 -0.08 -0.07 EPS Actual -0.06 -0.08 -0.08 -0.06 Price Change % 0.0% 0.0% 6.0% -1.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Icecure Medical were trading at $0.7931 as of August 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 42.37%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.