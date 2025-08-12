Earnings Preview: Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group BRFH is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-08-13. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Barfresh Food Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.06.

Investors in Barfresh Food Group are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.01 in the last quarter, leading to a 11.38% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Barfresh Food Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.06 -0.01 -0.01 -0.05 EPS Actual -0.05 -0.06 -0.03 -0.07 Price Change % -11.0% -10.0% -16.0% -12.0%

Market Performance of Barfresh Food Group's Stock

Shares of Barfresh Food Group were trading at $2.86 as of August 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 21.37%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

