Insights into PDS Biotechnology's Upcoming Earnings

PDS Biotechnology PDSB is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-08-13. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that PDS Biotechnology will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.24.

Anticipation surrounds PDS Biotechnology's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 3.05% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at PDS Biotechnology's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate -0.25 -0.28 -0.28 -0.34
EPS Actual -0.21 -0.21 -0.29 -0.23
Price Change % 3.0% 1.0% -11.0% -1.0%

PDS Biotechnology Share Price Analysis

Shares of PDS Biotechnology were trading at $1.08 as of August 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 60.6%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

