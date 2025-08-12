August 12, 2025 2:02 PM 1 min read

A Look at Dyadic International's Upcoming Earnings Report

by Benzinga Insights
Dyadic International DYAI is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-08-13. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Dyadic International to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.06.

Investors in Dyadic International are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Here's a look at Dyadic International's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate -0.04 -0.07 -0.06
EPS Actual -0.07 -0.05 -0.01 -0.07
Price Change % -4.0% 2.0% -2.0% 1.0%

Tracking Dyadic International's Stock Performance

Shares of Dyadic International were trading at $0.7989 as of August 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 36.62%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Dyadic International visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
