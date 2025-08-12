Insights Ahead: Surgepays's Quarterly Earnings

Surgepays SURG is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-08-13. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Surgepays to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.24.

Anticipation surrounds Surgepays's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.03, leading to a 24.7% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Surgepays's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.35 -0.22 -0.27 -0.07 EPS Actual -0.38 -1.02 -0.73 -0.66 Price Change % -25.0% 70.0% 1.0% -27.0%

Performance of Surgepays Shares

Shares of Surgepays were trading at $2.91 as of August 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 43.47%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Surgepays

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Surgepays.

The consensus rating for Surgepays is Buy, derived from 1 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $9.0 implies a potential 209.28% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Surgepays Buy -66.35% $-2.94M -65.96%

Key Takeaway:

Surgepays ranks at the bottom among its peers in terms of consensus rating, revenue growth, gross profit, and return on equity. The company's consensus rating is 'Buy', indicating a negative revenue growth of -66.35% and a gross profit of $-2.94M. Additionally, its return on equity is -65.96%.

About Surgepays

Surgepays Inc is a fintech company focused on the underbanked community. It provides services to financial technology, telecommunications, and digital media companies. Its operating segment includes Mobile Virtual Network Operators that provide mobile broadband (internet connectivity), voice and SMS text messaging to both subsidized and direct retail prepaid customers through SurgePhone Wireless, LLC and Torch Wireless, LLC; Comprehensive Platform Services provide financial technology and a wireless top-up platform to independently owned convenience stores throughout the country; and Others. It generates the majority of its revenue from the Mobile Virtual Network Operators segment.

Surgepays: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Surgepays's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -66.35%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Surgepays's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -72.18%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Surgepays's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -65.96%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Surgepays's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -38.52%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Surgepays's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.53.

