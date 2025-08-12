Preview: Aethlon Medical's Earnings

Aethlon Medical AEMD is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-08-13. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Aethlon Medical will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.71.

Aethlon Medical bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS missed by $2.61 in the last quarter, leading to a 35.57% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Aethlon Medical's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate -1.09 -1.60 -1.52 -2.48 EPS Actual -3.70 -1.04 -1.60 -2.72 Price Change % -36.0% -6.0% -2.0% -17.0%

Market Performance of Aethlon Medical's Stock

Shares of Aethlon Medical were trading at $1.24 as of August 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 60.54%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

