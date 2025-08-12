August 12, 2025 2:01 PM 1 min read

BIO-key Intl Earnings Preview

BIO-key Intl BKYI will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-08-13. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate BIO-key Intl to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.15.

Anticipation surrounds BIO-key Intl's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.08 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.88% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at BIO-key Intl's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate -0.24 -0.35 -0.58
EPS Actual -0.16 -0.53 -0.39 -1
Price Change % -2.0% -5.0% -8.0% -10.0%

BIO-key Intl Share Price Analysis

Shares of BIO-key Intl were trading at $0.7755 as of August 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 42.7%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Overview
