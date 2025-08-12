A Look at Integra Resources's Upcoming Earnings Report

Integra Resources ITRG is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-08-13. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Integra Resources will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07.

Investors in Integra Resources are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 3.27% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Integra Resources's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.08 0.15 EPS Actual 0.03 0.02 -0.08 -0.07 Price Change % -3.0% -1.0% -3.0% 5.0%

Performance of Integra Resources Shares

Shares of Integra Resources were trading at $1.63 as of August 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 102.96%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.