Uncovering Potential: Drilling Tools Intl's Earnings Preview

Drilling Tools Intl DTI will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-08-13. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Drilling Tools Intl to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04.

Drilling Tools Intl bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 9.09% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Drilling Tools Intl's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.04 0.05 0.06 0.11 EPS Actual 0.02 0.02 0.14 0.10 Price Change % -9.0% -0.0% -0.0% 1.0%

Market Performance of Drilling Tools Intl's Stock

Shares of Drilling Tools Intl were trading at $2.01 as of August 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 46.09%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Drilling Tools Intl visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.