A Glimpse of Accuray's Earnings Potential

Accuray ARAY will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-08-13. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Accuray to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02.

Investors in Accuray are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.04 in the last quarter, leading to a 12.9% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Accuray's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.05 -0.04 -0.05 0.03 EPS Actual -0.01 0.02 -0.04 0.03 Price Change % -13.0% 8.0% 3.0% 52.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Accuray were trading at $1.36 as of August 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 0.7%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

