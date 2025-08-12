August 12, 2025 1:01 PM 1 min read

Preview: Strata Skin Sciences's Earnings

Strata Skin Sciences SSKN is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-08-13. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Strata Skin Sciences will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.27.

Investors in Strata Skin Sciences are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.02 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.46% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Strata Skin Sciences's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate -0.56 -0.40 -0.44 -0.70
EPS Actual -0.58 -0.17 -0.53 -0.03
Price Change % 1.0% -1.0% -7.000000000000001% -1.0%

Strata Skin Sciences Share Price Analysis

Shares of Strata Skin Sciences were trading at $1.89 as of August 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 33.53%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
