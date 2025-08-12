What's Next: Fossil Group's Earnings Preview

Fossil Group FOSL is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-08-13. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Fossil Group to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.21.

The announcement from Fossil Group is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Here's a look at Fossil Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate EPS Actual -0.1 0.39 -0.51 -0.47 Price Change % 16.0% 28.999999999999996% -9.0% -3.0%

Tracking Fossil Group's Stock Performance

Shares of Fossil Group were trading at $1.72 as of August 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 65.34%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Fossil Group

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Fossil Group.

The consensus rating for Fossil Group is Buy, based on 1 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $5.0, there's a potential 190.7% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Lakeland Industries, Vera Bradley and Superior Gr of Cos, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Lakeland Industries, with an average 1-year price target of $26.0, suggesting a potential 1411.63% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Vera Bradley, with an average 1-year price target of $4.0, suggesting a potential 132.56% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Superior Gr of Cos, with an average 1-year price target of $16.0, suggesting a potential 830.23% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Lakeland Industries, Vera Bradley and Superior Gr of Cos, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Fossil Group Buy -8.47% $142.99M -12.15% Lakeland Industries Buy 28.74% $15.64M -2.70% Vera Bradley Buy -23.98% $22.77M -20.59% Superior Gr of Cos Outperform 9.34% $55.33M 0.80%

Key Takeaway:

Fossil Group ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It also has the lowest Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About Fossil Group

Fossil Group Inc is a design, innovation and distribution company in consumer fashion accessories. The products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts and sunglasses. The reportable segments are comprised of 1) Americas segment includes sales in Canada, Latin America and the United States. 2) Europe segment includes sales in European countries, the Middle East and Africa. 3) Asia segment includes sales in Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand. Each reportable operating segment includes sales to wholesale and distributor customers, and sales through Company-owned retail stores and e-commerce activities based on the location of the selling entity.

Financial Insights: Fossil Group

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Fossil Group's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -8.47% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Fossil Group's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -7.53%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fossil Group's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -12.15%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fossil Group's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.43%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Fossil Group's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.29, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.