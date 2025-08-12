Preview: Grupo Supervielle's Earnings

Grupo Supervielle SUPV is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-08-13. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Grupo Supervielle to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22.

The market awaits Grupo Supervielle's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 4.55% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Grupo Supervielle's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.15 0.250 0.2 0.11 EPS Actual 0.09 0.322 0.1 0.22 Price Change % -5.0% 1.0% 5.0% 6.0%

Tracking Grupo Supervielle's Stock Performance

Shares of Grupo Supervielle were trading at $10.95 as of August 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 55.91%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.