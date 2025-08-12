What to Expect from Endeavour Silver's Earnings

Endeavour Silver EXK is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-08-13. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Endeavour Silver will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01.

Anticipation surrounds Endeavour Silver's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 4.17% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Endeavour Silver's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.03 -0.01 -0.01 0.03 EPS Actual 0 0.02 0.01 0 Price Change % -4.0% 3.0% 0.0% -8.0%

Tracking Endeavour Silver's Stock Performance

Shares of Endeavour Silver were trading at $5.54 as of August 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 94.74%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.