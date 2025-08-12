August 12, 2025 11:02 AM 1 min read

OrganiGram Holdings's Earnings: A Preview

OrganiGram Holdings OGI is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-08-13. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect OrganiGram Holdings to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.01.

The announcement from OrganiGram Holdings is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.25, leading to a 3.12% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at OrganiGram Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024
EPS Estimate -0.03 -0.03 -0.03 -0.05
EPS Actual 0.22 -0.14 -0.08 0.02
Price Change % -3.0% -6.0% -1.0% 5.0%

OrganiGram Holdings Share Price Analysis

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings were trading at $1.64 as of August 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 16.32%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Overview
