Alvotech's Earnings: A Preview

Alvotech ALVO is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-08-13. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Alvotech to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.11.

The announcement from Alvotech is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.07, leading to a 18.14% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Alvotech's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.42 -0.47 -0.06 0 EPS Actual 0.35 -0.02 0.28 Price Change % 18.0% -10.0% 1.0% 9.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Alvotech were trading at $8.52 as of August 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 21.99%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Alvotech visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.