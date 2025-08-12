A Look Ahead: Brinker International's Earnings Forecast

Brinker International EAT will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-08-13. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Brinker International to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.45.

Brinker International bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 1.89% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Brinker International's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 2.57 1.86 0.68 1.56 EPS Actual 2.66 2.80 0.95 1.61 Price Change % -2.0% 2.0% -1.0% 7.000000000000001%

Stock Performance

Shares of Brinker International were trading at $152.09 as of August 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 144.58%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Brinker International

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Brinker International.

With 6 analyst ratings, Brinker International has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $176.83, indicating a potential 16.27% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Dutch Bros, Shake Shack and Cava Group, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Dutch Bros, with an average 1-year price target of $82.56, suggesting a potential 45.72% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Shake Shack, with an average 1-year price target of $136.18, suggesting a potential 10.46% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Cava Group, with an average 1-year price target of $108.5, suggesting a potential 28.66% downside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Dutch Bros, Shake Shack and Cava Group are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Brinker International Neutral 27.21% $278.90M 61.00% Dutch Bros Outperform 27.97% $120.04M 4.15% Shake Shack Neutral 12.63% $171.79M 3.55% Cava Group Neutral 28.12% $84.06M 3.62%

Key Takeaway:

Brinker International ranks highest in Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth and Return on Equity.

Delving into Brinker International's Background

Brinker International Inc operates casual dining restaurants under the brand's Chili Grill and Bar (Chili's) and Maggiano's Little Italy (Maggiano's). Chili's falls in the Bar and Grill category of casual dining. Its menu features Fresh Mex and Fresh Tex favorites including signature items such as slow-smoked baby back ribs, craft burgers, fajitas, and bottomless chips and salsa paired with tableside guacamole. Maggiano's is an Italian restaurant brand with a full lunch and dinner menu offering chef-prepared, such as appetizers, chicken, seafood, veal and prime steaks, and desserts. The company generates maximum revenue from Chili's segment.

Brinker International: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Brinker International's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 27.21%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Brinker International's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.36% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Brinker International's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 61.0%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.64%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, Brinker International faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

