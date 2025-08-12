Earnings Outlook For Marex Group

Marex Group MRX is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-08-13. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Marex Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92.

The announcement from Marex Group is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.01 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.54% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Marex Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.90 0.64 0.67 0.56 EPS Actual 0.91 0.76 0.76 0.90 Price Change % -3.0% 0.0% 1.0% -1.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Marex Group were trading at $34.99 as of August 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 45.75%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Marex Group

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Marex Group.

Analysts have provided Marex Group with 3 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $51.33, suggesting a potential 46.7% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Marex Group, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Summary of Peers Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for and Marex Group are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Marex Group Outperform 28.23% $321M 7.17%

Key Takeaway:

Marex Group is positioned in the middle among its peers for Consensus rating. It ranks at the top for Revenue Growth, indicating strong performance in this area. However, it is at the bottom for Gross Profit and Return on Equity, suggesting potential areas for improvement in profitability and efficiency.

Delving into Marex Group's Background

Marex Group PLC offers a diversified financial services platform providing essential liquidity, market access, and infrastructure services to clients across energy, commodities, and financial markets. It provides critical services to the clients by connecting them to exchanges and providing various execution and hedging services across its assets and products. The group operates in a large and fragmented market with infrastructure requirements and regulatory and technological complexity. It has five segments Clearing, Agency and Execution, Market Making, Hedging and Investment Solutions, and The Corporate. The group generates revenue from Agency and Execution that matches buyers and sellers by facilitating price discovery across the energy and financial securities markets.

Marex Group: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Marex Group showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 28.23% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Marex Group's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.37%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Marex Group's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.17%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Marex Group's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.3%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 6.51, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

