A Look at Performance Food Gr's Upcoming Earnings Report

Performance Food Gr PFGC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-08-13. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Performance Food Gr will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.45.

Performance Food Gr bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.08, leading to a 3.04% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Performance Food Gr's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.87 1.05 1.22 1.37 EPS Actual 0.79 0.98 1.16 1.45 Price Change % 3.0% -1.0% -3.0% 1.0%

Performance Food Gr Share Price Analysis

Shares of Performance Food Gr were trading at $97.46 as of August 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 34.6%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Performance Food Gr

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Performance Food Gr.

A total of 5 analyst ratings have been received for Performance Food Gr, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $106.4, suggesting a potential 9.17% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of US Foods Hldg, The Chefs' Warehouse and United Natural Foods, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for US Foods Hldg, with an average 1-year price target of $89.62, suggesting a potential 8.04% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for The Chefs' Warehouse, with an average 1-year price target of $76.33, suggesting a potential 21.68% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for United Natural Foods, with an average 1-year price target of $26.0, suggesting a potential 73.32% downside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for US Foods Hldg, The Chefs' Warehouse and United Natural Foods, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Performance Food Gr Buy 10.45% $1.82B 1.36% US Foods Hldg Buy 3.84% $1.78B 4.85% The Chefs' Warehouse Buy 8.40% $254.34M 3.86% United Natural Foods Neutral 7.48% $1.08B -0.43%

Key Takeaway:

Performance Food Gr is positioned at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It ranks in the middle for Gross Profit. In terms of Return on Equity, it is at the bottom compared to its peers.

Discovering Performance Food Gr: A Closer Look

Performance Food Group Co , markets and distributes national and company-branded food and food-related products. The company also specializes in distributing candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, other tobacco products, health and beauty care products and other items to vending distributors, box retailers, theaters, convenience stores, drug stores, grocery stores, travel providers, and hospitality providers. The company has three reportable segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience.

Financial Milestones: Performance Food Gr's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Performance Food Gr's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 10.45%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Performance Food Gr's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.38%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Performance Food Gr's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.36%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Performance Food Gr's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.34%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Performance Food Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.77, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Performance Food Gr visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.