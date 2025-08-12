Preview: Hyatt Hotels's Earnings

Hyatt Hotels H is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-08-07. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Hyatt Hotels will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66.

Hyatt Hotels bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.14, which was followed by a 3.62% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hyatt Hotels's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.66 0.32 0.79 1.38 1.17 EPS Actual 0.68 0.46 0.42 0.94 1.53 Price Change % -2.0% 4.0% -3.0% -0.0% -1.0%

Market Performance of Hyatt Hotels's Stock

Shares of Hyatt Hotels were trading at $135.01 as of August 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 1.58%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Hyatt Hotels

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Hyatt Hotels.

With 6 analyst ratings, Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $150.83, indicating a potential 11.72% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Norwegian Cruise Line and MakeMyTrip, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Norwegian Cruise Line, with an average 1-year price target of $27.92, suggesting a potential 79.32% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for MakeMyTrip, with an average 1-year price target of $118.33, suggesting a potential 12.35% downside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Norwegian Cruise Line and MakeMyTrip are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Hyatt Hotels Neutral 6.17% $374M -0.09% Norwegian Cruise Line Buy 6.11% $1.06B 2.01% MakeMyTrip Buy 5.63% $193.96M 4.12%

Key Takeaway:

Hyatt Hotels ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, Hyatt Hotels is at the bottom compared to its peers.

Discovering Hyatt Hotels: A Closer Look

Hyatt is an operator of owned (3% of total rooms) and managed and franchised (97%) properties across about 30 upscale luxury brands, which includes vacation brands (Apple Leisure Group, Hyatt Ziva, and Hyatt Zilara), the recently launched full-service lifestyle brand Hyatt Centric, the soft lifestyle brand Unbound, the wellness brand Miraval, and the midscale extended-stay brand Studios. Hyatt acquired Two Roads Hospitality in 2018 and Apple Leisure Group in 2021. The regional exposure as a percentage of total rooms is 63% Americas, 15% rest of world, and 22% Asia-Pacific.

Breaking Down Hyatt Hotels's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Hyatt Hotels's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.17% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Hyatt Hotels's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.17%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hyatt Hotels's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.09%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.02%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Hyatt Hotels's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.78.

To track all earnings releases for Hyatt Hotels visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.