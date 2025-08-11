What to Expect from Verrica Pharmaceuticals's Earnings

Verrica Pharmaceuticals VRCA is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-08-12. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Verrica Pharmaceuticals to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.78.

The announcement from Verrica Pharmaceuticals is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.06, leading to a 2.67% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Verrica Pharmaceuticals's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.14 -0.24 -0.37 -0.42 EPS Actual -0.08 -0.18 -0.43 -0.31 Price Change % -3.0% -8.0% -44.0% -7.000000000000001%

Stock Performance

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals were trading at $6.35 as of August 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 87.39%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.