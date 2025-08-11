August 11, 2025 4:03 PM 1 min read

An Overview of Fractyl Health's Earnings

Fractyl Health GUTS will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-08-12. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Fractyl Health to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.36.

Investors in Fractyl Health are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.01, leading to a 13.28% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Fractyl Health's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate -0.50 -0.44 -0.50 -0.46
EPS Actual -0.49 -0.52 -0.48 -0.36
Price Change % -13.0% -4.0% -2.0% 5.0%

Market Performance of Fractyl Health's Stock

Shares of Fractyl Health were trading at $0.9614 as of August 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 57.71%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

