A Look at Intrusion's Upcoming Earnings Report

Intrusion INTZ is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-08-12. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Intrusion to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.10.

Intrusion bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.00, leading to a 0.8% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Intrusion's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.11 -0.21 -0.42 -0.55 EPS Actual -0.11 -0.36 -0.35 -0.53 Price Change % 1.0% -21.0% -15.0% 19.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Intrusion were trading at $1.69 as of August 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 52.5%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Intrusion

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Intrusion.

The consensus rating for Intrusion is Buy, derived from 2 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $6.75 implies a potential 299.41% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Duos Technologies Group, Alarum Technologies and Silvaco Group, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Duos Technologies Group, with an average 1-year price target of $11.0, suggesting a potential 550.89% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Alarum Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $15.0, suggesting a potential 787.57% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Silvaco Group, with an average 1-year price target of $12.0, suggesting a potential 610.06% upside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Duos Technologies Group, Alarum Technologies and Silvaco Group, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Intrusion Buy 56.94% $1.34M -26.52% Duos Technologies Group Buy 362.53% $1.31M -56.11% Alarum Technologies Buy -14.84% $4.82M 1.51% Silvaco Group Buy -11.31% $11.08M -20.99%

Key Takeaway:

Intrusion ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, while it is at the top for Return on Equity. Overall, the company's performance is mixed compared to its peers.

Get to Know Intrusion Better

Intrusion Inc is a cybersecurity company based in Plano, Texas. The group offers customers to access its threat intelligence database containing the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol (IP) addresses. The company's product consists of On-Premise Network Protection, Cyber Threat Consulting, Cloud Network Security, and Endpoint Protection. Its solutions are INTRUSION Shield, INTRUSION TraceCop, and INTRUSION Savant. Its end-user customers include the U.S. federal government, state and local government entities, large and diversified conglomerates, and manufacturing entities.

A Deep Dive into Intrusion's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Intrusion displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 56.94%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Intrusion's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -118.2%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Intrusion's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -26.52%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Intrusion's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -14.23%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Intrusion's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.15.

To track all earnings releases for Intrusion visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.