Earnings Preview: Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Acurx Pharmaceuticals ACXP will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-08-12. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Acurx Pharmaceuticals to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-2.06.

The market awaits Acurx Pharmaceuticals's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.18 in the last quarter, leading to a 3.24% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Acurx Pharmaceuticals's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.29 -0.18 -0.20 -0.22 EPS Actual -0.11 -0.17 -0.17 -0.26 Price Change % -3.0% 3.0% -2.0% -1.0%

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Share Price Analysis

Shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals were trading at $4.47 as of August 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 88.28%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.