An Overview of NexGel's Earnings

NexGel NXGL is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-08-12. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that NexGel will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.07.

The announcement from NexGel is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.01, leading to a 9.15% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at NexGel's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.10 -0.13 -0.10 -0.14 EPS Actual -0.09 -0.11 -0.11 -0.14 Price Change % -9.0% -2.0% -3.0% -6.0%

NexGel Share Price Analysis

Shares of NexGel were trading at $2.69 as of August 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 5.19%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.