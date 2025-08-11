Earnings Outlook For BioRestorative Therapies

BioRestorative Therapies BRTX is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-08-12. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that BioRestorative Therapies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.41.

Anticipation surrounds BioRestorative Therapies's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.32, leading to a 2.34% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at BioRestorative Therapies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.32 -0.27 -0.43 -0.56 EPS Actual -0.64 -0.20 -0.13 -0.50 Price Change % -2.0% -1.0% -6.0% -1.0%

Market Performance of BioRestorative Therapies's Stock

Shares of BioRestorative Therapies were trading at $1.44 as of August 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 2.01%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.