Exploring DiaMedica Therapeutics's Earnings Expectations

DiaMedica Therapeutics DMAC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-08-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that DiaMedica Therapeutics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.19.

DiaMedica Therapeutics bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.00 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.5% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at DiaMedica Therapeutics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.18 -0.17 -0.15 -0.16 EPS Actual -0.18 -0.18 -0.15 -0.13 Price Change % 1.0% -13.0% -3.0% 3.0%

Tracking DiaMedica Therapeutics's Stock Performance

Shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics were trading at $4.67 as of August 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 28.49%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

